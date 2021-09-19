Bitter Kola Changed My Life – Meek Mills’ 2-Year Ailment Healed By African Herb

“Bitter Kola Changed My Life” – Meek Mill Says An “African herb” Healed Him Of An Ailment Of 2 Years

American rapper, Meek Mill has claimed that he took an “African herb” that healed him of a stomach problem doctors couldn’t treat for two years, IgbereTV reports.

He tweeted:

“My stomach been messed up almost 2 years I been to a bunch of doctors … I took a African herb and it fixed my stomach like magic!”



He later shared photos of bitter kola and said it changed his life “quick”.

He added:

“Bitter kola nut changed my life….I feel like we ‘black people’ need to be more educated about Africa!”



He also said he’s looking for where to do a heritage check to find out where his ancestors are from.

https://igberetvnews.com/1400581/bitter-kola-changed-life-meek-mill-says-african-herb-healed-ailment-2-years/

