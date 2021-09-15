Blackmail: DSS Arrests Prince Kpokpogri Over Tonto Dikeh’s Nude Pictures

The Genius Media Nigeria reports that The department of state services have arrested estranged lover of actress, Tonto Dikeh over issues that has to do with threats.

This was made known by Gist lover

This platform gathered that Tonto Dikeh had written the police through Festus Keyamo, explaining that her ex lover, Prince Kpokpogri is a serial blackmailer who collected about N8 Million from her though he has paid N6 million from it.

She also claimed that he planted CCTV cameras in her house to record her nudes which he now threatens her with.

BLACKMAIL EXTORTION AND OBTAINING BY FALSE PRETENCES AGAINST A CERTAIN PRINCE KPOKPOGRI JOSEPH

We are solicitors to Miss Tonto Dikeh, and it is on her instruction that we write —- — this petition to your esteemed office. We have been briefed as follows, —- That sometime in June, 2021, one Prince Kpokpogri Joseph started to court our — client with a proposal to marry her. In the process, he would invite our client to his residence and sometimes he came over to our client’s residence. Unknown to our client, the said Joseph Kpokpogri (who our client later discovered to be a serial blackmailer) had other motives for courting.

… planted closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV cameras) at private areas of his residence, and had stage-managed those visits with the aim of blackmailing our client. She was surprised when sometime in August, 2021, the suspect started demanding money from her and threatening to expose nude pictures and other such documents relating to her…

Kpokpogiri picked up by DSS some minutes ago, i go dey update Una as the matter take dey go, plenty offence dey the guy leg, from blackmailing politicians to threatening ladies with their nudes, i Dey come, if them release am today, another person go pick am up tomorrow, them plenty wey wan face am now, Kpokpogiri is a time bomb still walking, about to explode. I come in peace



GISTMASTER

