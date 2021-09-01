Bobrisky Storms 30th Birthday Party With Entourage, Bodyguard; Makes Grand Entrance

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Abeg. See Bobrisky MC. Abi na Hype man! This one na heavy duty o

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTQLTJXFBs9/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTQKLbComj9/?utm_medium=copy_link

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmQK4WHAP1Q

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: