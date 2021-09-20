Boko Haram, ISWAP Massively Recruiting To Replace ‘Repentant’ Members — Army

Terrorist Group, ISWAP Is Massively Recruiting To Replace ‘Repentant’ Members— Nigerian Army Spokesman

Islamic State of West African Province terrorist group (ISWAP) has commenced a massive recruitment drive.

This comes after the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau and subsequent ‘repentance’ by thousands of Boko Haram insurgents.

This was revealed on Sunday by Army Public Relations Director, Brig. Gen. Onyeama Nwachukwu, during a tour of the headquarters of the Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai Maimalari, in Maiduguri, Bornu State.

The Director noted that the military would not relent in its fight against terrorism, The PUNCH reports.

He, however, urged members of the public to be observant in their communities.

“I will like to mention that the ISWAP, very recently, having been depleted by the surrendering of their member, as well as and conflict between them, they have embarked on what I will call a massive recruitment drive and I consider it very important to engage the media to block this recruitment.

“The Boko Haram insurgents have been surrendering. People have questioned the authenticity of the surrendering of these insurgents and why they are surrendering at this time.

“There are also the questions on the reintegration of these insurgents. Another question is what the plight of the victims of the insurgency is.

“That is the essence of this tour. The military is not resting on its oars in the fight to end insurgency and insecurity in the country,” Nwachukwu said.

He said the fight against insurgency had recorded some success.

“At some point, the insurgents almost took over the three state capitals of Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe in the North-East. Some three years back, Boko Haram was advancing towards the Federal Capital Territory. Today they have been boxed into the Timbuks,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Commander, Theater Command, Operations Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa explained that the military has no power to prosecute insurgents but to profile and investigate before handing them over to the necessary authorities.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/09/20/terrorist-group-iswap-massively-recruiting-replace-repentant-members%E2%80%94-nigerian-army

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...