Bovi And Kris Asimonye Celebrate 12-Year Wedding Anniversary

Bovi Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Kris Asimonye (Photos, Video)

Comedian Bovi took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 12th wedding anniversary with his wife, Kris Asimonye, today September 19, IgbereTV reports.

Bovi who shared a photo of their hands locked together, wrote;

“12/12 ! @krisasimonye @officialbovi #anniversary”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT_3_yvoPxH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kris who also shared a smiliar photo on her Instagram handle, wrote;

“4,380 days today

Today, we celebrate the day you gave up on finding anyone better than me

#happyanniversary to us”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUAEs94os7W/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She also shared a video of herself and her husband, Bovi having a nice time when Bovi romantically feasted on her ear

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EttY9xmgYrM

https://igberetvnews.com/1400658/bovi-celebrates-12th-wedding-anniversary-wife-kris-asimonye-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...