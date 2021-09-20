Brazilian Footballer, Hulk, Confirms He’s Expecting A Child With His Niece (Pics)

Brazilian footballer Hulk has shared news that he is expecting a child with his niece Camila Sousa – who he began dating after splitting from his ex-wife in 2019

The soccer star confirmed Camila Sousa was expecting in an Instagram post which included footage of them kissing each other and photos of them holding up ultrasound scan photos of the unborn baby.

Atletico Mineiro forward Hulk, real name Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, announced he was dating his younger relative after ending his 12-year relationship with ex-wife Iran Angelo in July 2019.

Reports of his relationship with pretty blonde Camilo, 32, surfaced in December that year.

The loved-up pair married in September 2020 while the 35-year-old footballer was still playing for Chinese side Shangai SIPG following his split from the mother of his two sons and daughter.

It is not yet known if the child Camila is expecting will be a boy or girl.

Hulk wrote alongside an emotional Instagram post showing him lifting his partner off the ground and holding the couple’s ultrasound photos of their unborn baby: “Today with a heart full of gratitude to God, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child.

“My heart overflows with so much happiness and I can only say thank you God.

“We are already looking forward to receiving you child, and we love you unconditionally.

“Come full of health my baby.”

He also posted a home-made video of him dancing with his wife as he lifted her in his arms and kissed her while she held the hospital snaps.

The footballer, famed for his body strength, reportedly broke the news of his relationship with Camila to his family including his three school-age children with Iran Angelo, Ian, Thiago, and Alice, in December 2019.

A spokesman for the striker said in a statement at the time: “Hulk called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth.

“It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide. His position is transparency and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments.”

Hulk made his debut for Brazil in November 2009 in a friendly against England and was recalled to the national side for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after a five-year absence.

He signed for Atletico Mineiro on a two-year contract in January 2021 after scoring 77 goals in 145 appearances for Shangai SIPG.

He acquired his nickname due to his likeness to actor Lou Ferrigno, who played the Incredible Hulk on the eponymous 1970s television show.

Iran has since spoken out on the “great pain” her ex-husband’s relationship with his niece has caused her but Hulk has slammed his former partner for “treating me like a monster” and has addressed her allegations of infidelity.

“I never had a relationship with Camila when I was married,” the footballer has claimed.

“I am a man. I was not happy in my marriage. I had countless reasons. I spent my entire marriage betraying Iran. She lived a single life. She just wanted to have the status of wife of the Hulk.

“Camila came to China. I don’t think I’m an ugly person and I’m young.

“Camila is young and extremely beautiful. We ended up getting involved. We were single.”



