Brentford Vs Liverpool 1 – 0 – (Live)

Team news

Shandon Baptiste could return after suspension when Brentford host Liverpool on Saturday.

The midfielder sat out Tuesday’s 7-0 Carabao Cup win over Oldham after his red card in last weekend’s 2-0 Premier League win at Wolves.

The Bees have no new injury issues, but Mads Sorensen and Josh Dasilva are long-term absentees.

Thiago is likely to be out until after the international break after sustaining a calf injury in last week’s home win against Crystal Palace and Keita hurt his foot in the midweek Carabao Cup victory at Norwich.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness), Roberto Firmino (hamstring), James Milner and Neco Williams are all expected to be back in contention.

