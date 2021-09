Una say wahala be like wetin again

Las Las shaa, as sweet as a lady’s backside is, it’s just one of the several alluring physical features of a woman, especially when very very prominent.

Nevertheless, ladies with less prominent backsides definitely have other alluring physical features and personalities

No go kill yourself because you no get yansh…man wey go love you go still love you whether flat nyash or big nyash

