Buhari Appoints Ifedayo Adetifa As New NCDC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, announced the appointment of Adetifa on Monday.

Adetifa will take over from Chikwe Ihekweazu, who has been given an appointment at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Ihekweazu was appointed an assistant Director-General of WHO.

In an official letter addressed to Ihekweazu, WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the Nigerian is the deputy in charge of health emergency intelligence at the global health organisation.

The letter disclosed that he will assume the office on November 1, 2021, and will be in charge of WHO’s pandemic and epidemic response hub in Berlin, Germany.

Buhari had appointed Ihekweazu in August 2016.

