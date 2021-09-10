Buhari Appoints Professor Ahmed Yusuf As Atomic Energy Commission CEO

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Yusuf A. Ahmed as the substantive Chairman/CEO of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission(NAEC) with effect from September, 2021. Prof. Ahmed was presented with his letter of appointment by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office,OSGF.



Born in Yola, Adamawa State in 1970, Prof. Ahmed holds a B.Tech (Physics), MSc and PhD (Nuclear Physics) with specialization in Nuclear Instrumentation and Spectrometry. He has received trainings from various international laboratories on Reactor Physics, Nuclear Data, Nuclear Safety, Radioisotopes Production, Waste Management, Decommissioning and Radio Analytical Techniques.

He started his career in nuclear science and technology in year 2000 at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria as part of the academic staff team of the Nigeria Research Reactor-1(NIRR-1) at the Center for Energy Research and Training (CERT). He rose through the ranks to become a Professor of Nuclear Physics in 2017 and Director and Head of Laboratories of the Center (2015-2019). He has served in various national and international committees on nuclear safety and security.

Until his present appointment, he was the Director (Special Duties) of the Commission, Secretary of AFRA-IAEA Program Management Committee, Steering Committee Member of the International Working Group on Advancing Insider Threat Mitigation and Member of the Joint Working Group of the International Partnership for Nuclear Disarmament Verification.

Prof. Ahmed is an Associate Member of the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Italy, Fellow of the Nigerian Association of Technologist in Engineering, Fellow of the Institute of Human and Natural Resources and Member of the Nigerian Institute of Physics.

He is married with four children.



