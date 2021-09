The controversial payment of $418 million to consultants over the Paris Club refund has been put on hold by President Muhammadu Buhari, TheCable understands.

Despite initially approving the payment, Buhari on Thursday directed the ministry of finance to ask the Debt Management Office (DMO), which was supposed to pay in form of promissory notes, to stay action “until all the cases are exhausted”.



The Cable

