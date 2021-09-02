Buhari is more incompetent than the 2 ministers he sacked. All he does is sleep in Aso Rock while the country burns, eat free food and waste tax payers’ money on hospital bills in London. Most clueless Nigerian president ever.
Buhari More Incompetent Than The 2 Ministers He Sacked – Deji Adeyanju
