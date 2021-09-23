Buhari Permitted Me To Collect Professorship From “Imo, Owerri State” – Pantami (Pix)

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, accepted the role of Professor of Cybersecurity based on the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This decision is sequel to my briefing to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Friday 26th march, 2021 and his permission for me to go ahead and share my knowledge and experience in the academia, which is a form of community service to our citizens,” Mr Pantami said.

This statement is contained in documents signed by Mr Pantami himself and uploaded online by Professor Farooq Kperogi.

Mr Pantami had accepted the post of Professor at the Imo-based institution before it had been formally offered to him, based on the available documents. The Islamic cleric accepted the position in March. However, the appointment letter offering the professorship post to Mr Pantami has August 20 as its date.

Mr Pantami also erroneously said described the school as being in “Imo, Owerri State,” rather than Owerri, Imo State.

Though Mr Buhari had named Mr Pantami as a political appointee in 2016, the Federal University of Technology, Owerri defended its decision to appoint Mr Pantami as a professor, saying it was based on his research at the National Information Technology Development Agency.

The registrar of the school, John Nnabuihe, said that the promotion was “based on his qualification which he merited through long years of research works.”

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it would investigate the controversial appointment and has directed its FUTO chapter to look into the circumstances under which Pantami was promoted to the highest academic rank in the institution.

Peoples Gazette reported that the Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, placed commercials in newspapers congratulating Mr Pantami on his promotion to a Professor of Cybersecurity, kickstarting the speculation and criticism around Mr Pantami’s appointment.



https://gazettengr.com/buhari-asked-me-to-collect-professorship-from-university-in-imo-owerri-state-pantami

Pantami Accepted FUTO Fraudfessorship Before it Was Offered!

By Farooq Kperogi

I woke up a while ago to these memos from FUTO. The appointment letter that offered Pantami a fraudfessorship is dated August 20, 2021 BUT the acceptance letter is dated March 30, 2021!

In other words, Pantami accepted a fraudfessorship that hadn’t even been formally offered, and then FUTO retroactively offered it.��

At this rate, are we even sure that FUTO’s Department of Cybersecurity isn’t actually the Department of Cyberfraud? Even at that, Pantami won’t be qualified to be a professor of practice in cyberfraud because he obviously can’t even successfully pull off a simple fraud.

Yesterday, a young cyber sleuth by the name of Dr. Abdulaziz Tijjani discovered that Pantami edited his Researchgate profile to lie that he was an Associate Professor at the Islamic University of Madinah during the two years he taught there, but Pantami forgot that in all the garbage-in-garbage-out journal articles he wrote for predatory journals during his time there, he gave his position as Assistant Professor.

That’s an embarrassingly criminal lie, especially for someone who owes his claim to fame to religious piety. This fraud is becoming both multifaceted and deeply distressing!



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10105619565967030&id=47904265

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...