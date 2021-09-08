President Muhammadu Buhari presides over the Federal Executive Council Meeting (FEC), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN virtually attends the meeting.
In attendance are; COS Prof Ibrahim Gambari, SGF Boss Mustapha, some ministers, Some top security officials while some ministers attend via video conference.

Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting
