President Buhari swears in the new INEC Commissioners and presides over the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State

House, Abuja.

In attendance are: the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, COS, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, SGF Boss Mustapha, some ministers and top public officials while other attend via video conference.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT1p5mbAW5s/?utm_medium=copy_link

