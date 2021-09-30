‘Buhari Wears $640 Shoes, Seeks Loans Of Countries Whose Presidents Wear $100 Shoes’

Reno Omokri: Buhari Wears $640 Shoes To Beg Loans From Countries Whose President Wear $100 Shoes

Reno Omokri has blasted President Buhari for wearing designer shoes to foreign meetings, IgbereTV reports.

In a post shared on his Instagram page today, Reno posted a photo of President Buhari’s Gucci shoes valued at $640. According to him, the President wears expensive designer shoes to ”beg for loans from countries whose Presidents wear $100 shoes.”

He wrote

“The issue is not the shoe you wear on your leg. The issue is where your leg takes you. Bambiala Buhari wears $640 @Gucci to go and beg for loans from countries whose Presidents wear $100 shoes. What is in your head is always more important than what is on your leg.

The same Bambiala has 10 Presidential jets. How many jets does the Queen of The Netherlands, that he was begging for money, last week have? Beggar from top to bottom. Tueh! May Nigeria never be cursed with your like a again.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUaXCfnjfax/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...