To Increase Non-Executive Members from 2 to 6

As Buhari forwards list of board members of EFCC

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking an amendment to the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

In the letter, President Buhari wants an amendment to the new Act to allow for the removal of the Ministers of Petroleum and Finance from the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, saying that they can continue to perform their functions without necessarily being members of the board.

In the letter read on Tuesday during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari is also seeking for the amendment to allow the Non-Executive Members to be increased from two to six in the interest of our national petroleum.

Also, President Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/09/breaking-buhari-writes-senate-seeks-amendment-of-pia/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

