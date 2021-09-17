Buhari’s Govt Infested With Fraud, Corruption & Incompetence – Dino Melaye

This government is so out of control. It is so bloated and infested with fraud, deceit, corruption, ineptitude, outrageous incompetence and abuse of power. Beware this abuse of power both by those we disagree with, as well as those we may agree with. SDM

