This government is so out of control. It is so bloated and infested with fraud, deceit, corruption, ineptitude, outrageous incompetence and abuse of power. Beware this abuse of power both by those we disagree with, as well as those we may agree with. SDM
Dino Melaye
Buhari’s Govt Infested With Fraud, Corruption & Incompetence – Dino Melaye
This government is so out of control. It is so bloated and infested with fraud, deceit, corruption, ineptitude, outrageous incompetence and abuse of power. Beware this abuse of power both by those we disagree with, as well as those we may agree with. SDM