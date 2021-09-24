Buhari’s Lopsided Appointments Worsening Nigeria’s Division – Benue Governor

GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday accused the President, Major General Muhammad Buhari (retd.), of promoting nepotism and acts of sectionalism in all his appointments.

Ortom, who said such act violated the principle of federal character as enshrined in the constitution, added that the lopsided federal appointments and other acts of sectionalism had divided Nigeria more than ever.

The governor stated this in Enugu during a lecture organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Enugu chapel, with the theme, ‘Emerging security situation in the South-East: the place of good governance” held in Enugu.

He said, “The lopsided federal appointments, nepotism and other acts of sectionalism, particularly from 2015 to date, have divided Nigeria now more than at any other time in the country’s history.

“The Federal Character Principle as enshrined in the constitution has been abused and abandoned by the present administration. This is where leadership has failed Nigerians and good governance has also been relegated to the back seat.

“Eastern Nigeria, like other parts of the country, deserves equal attention with the provision of critical infrastructure and development projects, as well as allocation of resources and key appointments at the federal level.”

Ortom, who said he would never be cowed, maintained that the All Progressives Congress government had failed in every area.

He said the Federal Government was busy fighting perceived opposition while at the same time looking the other way amid mindless killing and maiming of Nigerians by herdsmen.

“The present administration at the centre has adopted the approach of intimidation of those who dare to voice out their frustrations and concerns over growing insecurity and marginalisation.

“But I, Samuel Ortom, will never keep quiet as long as injustice and marginalisation prevail in the affairs of our country,” he added.

