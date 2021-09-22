Building Collapses In Ondo, One Killed, Many Trapped (Photos)

One person was feared dead in Akure, Ondo State capital, while other members of the family were trapped when a storey building collapsed.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at Fanibi area of the town, when the occupants of the building were already asleep, killing one woman instantly.

It was gathered that the residents of the area rushed to the scene of the incident and rescued other occupants of the building including children who had been trapped in the building.

A resident of the area claimed that all attempts to alert the fire brigade failed as the officials did not respond to calls several hours after they have been contacted.

“The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, but efforts are presently ongoing by residents towards salvaging the situation.

“When the building collapsed, one woman who was one of the occupants died instantly. Her body has been taken out of the debris.

“The neighbours of the victims have been helping to rescue those who are trapped in the building.

“Children are among them. The fire brigade has been contacted but no response yet,” he said.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/tribuneonlineng.com/one-feared-dead-as-building-collapses-in-ondo/amp/

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...