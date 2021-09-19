Buy IPhone 13 If It Makes You Happy – Anita Joseph (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has advised her fans to buy iPhone 13 if it makes them happy and they have the money, WonderTV Media reports.

Recall that Nigerian human rights activist, Reno Omokri, has earlier advised the youths not to buy iPhone 13 as it is a liability and not an asset.

“Nobody on Earth needs an iPhone13. Absolutely no one. An iPhone 13 is a status symbol. Don’t let peer pressure rob you off your real treasure. If your old phone works, use it. you don’t need a new phone. You need a new investment. Invest. Don’t impress!

Below are 10 Things You Can Invest in Instead of an iPhone13:

* A plot of land in a low cost area

* 40 bags of rice at a rural area to sell at a profit in an urban area

* Trade in forex

* Buy 3 Microsoft shares

* Buy 6 Apple shares

* Rent a one bedroom and use it for Airbnb

* Buy treasury bonds

* Start a POS business

* Join lendingclub and earn money lending money to people who are guaranteed to repay

* Invest in a course and learn an income generating skill” he wrote.

Anita Joseph has taken to her social media to encourage her followers to buy the phone if it makes them happy.

In a two minute video posted by the actress, she told her fans to buy it if it makes them happen and they can afford it. “A lot of us need this phone for business”, she said. “It’s high time you guys stop telling people sh*t on how to live, on how to act, on how to eat and how to react”, she added.



Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgNJCrv0kXw

https://wondertvmedia.com/buy-iphone-13-if-it-makes-you-happy-anita-joseph/

