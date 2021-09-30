‘BVN Fraud: My Encounter With Fraudsters’

Today, the 30th of September, 2021.

I saw a missed call on my phone from 08145677895, not sure who it was, I decided to call back. When I called, the person at the other end asked who it was, and I replied that I got a missed call from the number and was calling back. He requested to know what my number ends with, and I told him, after which he called out my full name which I confirmed to be correct and he said he would call me back.

He called back and said he was calling from BVN centre, I just knew the fraud masters were at work, but usually I always play along. So, I was very polite as he was.

He called out my BVN, it was correct, he called out my full name. He then said that the date of birth on my BVN was conflicting with that on my account and that he was calling to rectify it. He called out two numbers, one of them was correct and the other was wrong by one year, he asked which one was the correct one. I choose the wrong one to be the correct one. He said, ok he will effect the change.

He then asked what banks do I have accounts so that he can also make the changes there, I told him I had many accounts, he wanted to know which one I used presently, I then proceeded to give him 3 random banks that I do not have accounts with.

He further went ahead to tell me that as of now, all my accounts have been blocked which is why he wants to help me correct the error. I told him, I was grateful. He said he had done that but I need to activate my ATM. He then asked if I had my ATM card was with me, I said no, just one with me.

He said I should read out the expiring date, I gave him a random figure. He called it out for me to confirm, which I did. He then asked me to also read out the activation serial number just above the expiring date (that is the main ATM number), I was like this one don see mugu this morning. I just took out one of my expired ATM card and read out the number to him.

He then said there is another 3 digit activation number at the back of the card, I gave him a random number for that one. He then said the system has generated a new ATM pin for me which I should now be using when I go to the ATM machine. The new number was 8191, I told him okay, I like the number.

He went further to say, but if I want him to configure it to be the old number I can let him know so that he can change it (he wanted me to tell him my pin), I told him this one was fine. He devise another excuse to ask for the number, I decided to give him another random number. He repeated it many times for me to confirm, I have a good memory, each time the number was consistent.

Here was the final part, he said I would get an activation number in a few minutes that I should read it out to him. Not long after, I got a Quickteller activation number which I was supposed to read out to him. I read out the number but changed one digit. He once again repeated the number for me to confirm, on all occasions, I confirmed the number, I could imagine him smiling at the other end hoping to make whatever transfer he wanted to do, when the thing failed, he asked me to read it out again, I did but it was giving me same error.

I told him the bank of the ATM I read to him was Standard Chartered even though the ATM card was an old sterling bank account that had expired, but somehow he asked how come the bank was showing sterling bank, I just told him it was sterling. After the failed transaction, the guy ended the call. I assume he will be busy trying to see what he can do with all the fake info I gave him.

The whole call lasted 9 mins 27 secs

A few questions though,

1. HOw on earth did they get my BVN and know my full details including date of birth?

2. How did he know that the ATM card was from Sterling and not Standard chartered as I told him it was?

Anyone, this is the fraudsters number 08145677895

