CAF Reduces Enyimba Captain, Austin Oladapo’s Ban To Six Months

Enyimba captain, Austin Oladapo, has seen his one-year ban cut down into half by the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Oladapo was handed the punishment for testing positive to prednisolone after a test was conducted in May.

The initial ban meant the midfielder would stay away from all football-related activities until July 2022.

But following an appeal, he has now been cleared to return on January 5.

Oladapo had insisted that any trace of the substances found in his sample, would have been from Covid-19 medications he was taking at the time.

Arising from its hearing, a statement from the CAF Appeals Committee reads, “The Board has decided to reduce the sanction of player Oladapo Augustine from one year to six (6) months. Therefore the player Oladapo Augustine is suspended from taking part in any football related activities until 4th January 2022.”

https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/23/caf-reduces-enyimba-captain-austin-oladapos-ban-to-six-months/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...