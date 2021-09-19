CAFCL/CC: Rivers United, Bayelsa United Advance Into Next Round

Rivers United are through to the next round of the CAF Champions League following a 1-0 win against Tanzanian club Young Africans at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The Port Harcourt Dwellers scaled through 2-0 on aggregate.

Substitute Uche Onwuasonaya netted the winning goal for Stanley Eguma’s men nine minutes from time.

Rivers United will face Al Hilal of Sudan next month in the playoffs.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Bayelsa United also advanced into the next round after a 4-2 win against Ashanti Golden Boys of Guinea.

Ths Yenagoa club raced into a 3-0 lead after 35 minutes courtesy of goals from Favour Martins, Okardi Inikurogha and Emo James.

Okardi scored the fourth goal for the Yenagoa club in the second half.

Moussa Keita bagged a brace for the visitors in the game.

Bayelsa United will face Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in the next round.

