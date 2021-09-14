“Can I Be Arrested For Defaulting On A Loan To A Loan App?”

Hello nairalanders,I borrowed 15000 from a app loan and I failed to return the money on the date I suppose to .Now they keep sending messages to some people on my WhatsApp contact that I’m dubious bla bla bla and im planning to pay it back but they are not ready to listen and they even said they will publish my name may be on news papers.please what else can they do to me.pleaee don’t mind my typo error

is indebted to a loan company and has refused to pay, is acting dubious kindly notify he to avoid being publish as a criminal.to pay today to avoid embarrassment.[/img]Hello nairalanders,I borrowed 15000 from a app loan and I failed to return the money on the date I suppose to .Now they keep sending messages to some people on my WhatsApp contact that I’m dubious bla bla bla and im planning to pay it back but they are not ready to listen and they even said they will publish my name may be on news papers.please what else can they do to me.pleaee don’t mind my typo error

Good day, please be informed that (my name)

is indebted to a loan company and has refused to pay, is acting dubious kindly notify he to avoid being publish as a criminal.to pay today to avoid embarrassment.

