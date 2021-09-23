So I’ve been reading about Salesforce and many nairalanders are recommending getting a skill there. Well, I went to their trailhead and decided to learn about Salesforce admin. The course was not quite complicated as I understood the few contents I read.
My problem now is, what exactly is Salesforce as a company? After acquiring a certificate, will it only be eligible for me to work on Salesforce? Is it like a platform? Like can a company not registered with Salesforce employ me? I’m confused please help.
Can I Use Salesforce Certificate To Get A Job Elsewhere?
