Can I Use Salesforce Certificate To Get A Job Elsewhere?

So I’ve been reading about Salesforce and many nairalanders are recommending getting a skill there. Well, I went to their trailhead and decided to learn about Salesforce admin. The course was not quite complicated as I understood the few contents I read.

My problem now is, what exactly is Salesforce as a company? After acquiring a certificate, will it only be eligible for me to work on Salesforce? Is it like a platform? Like can a company not registered with Salesforce employ me? I’m confused please help.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...