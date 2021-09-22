Carabao Cup: Arsenal Vs AFC Wimbledon Today At 7:45pm

After back-to-back wins have lifted the mood at Arsenal, a Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon presents a chance for the Gunners to maintain their momentum ahead of Sunday’s north London derby.

While their rivalry with Tottenham is one of the most storied in English football, tonight’s fixture will be Arsenal’s first against AFC Wimbledon.

Mikel Arteta’s men have steadied the ship with successive 1-0 Premier League wins, against Norwich and Burnley, after starting the new campaign with three defeats on the spin.

They reached this stage of the competition by hammering a youthful West Brom side 6-0 in the last round, while AFC Wimbledon have taken care of Northampton Town and Charlton.

