Carabao Cup: Manchester United Vs West Ham Today At 7:45pm

Manchester United face West Ham for the second time in the space of four days in the EFL Cup.

There was huge late drama in Sunday’s Premier League meeting, which United won 2-1 after Jesse Lingard’s winner and David de Gea’s penalty save.

He has confirmed that Sunday’s match-winner Lingard will play in a rotated side.

Alex Telles and Phil Jones will also be in the squad, with the latter potentially in line for a first start in 20 months.

Teenage talent Anthony Elanga will also be involved and Solskjaer praised his attitude, enthusiasm and directness following an impressive pre-season.

The opportunity to see some rarely-seen players adds a layer of intrigue to the match, although Marcus Rashford and Amad will definitely miss out.

