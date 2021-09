Sequel to this thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6753146/careers-men-turn-off-lady

What are those careers of ladies that can turn you off as a man?

Mine:

1. Massage Therapists (especially those for out-calls on private services).

2. Actresses (big turn-off).

3. Hotel anything. ( Whatever you are working in a hotel as).

