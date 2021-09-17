CBN Governor Emefiele should resign Now instead of passing blames on AbokiFX

Mr Godwin Emefiele the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria should resign instead of passing blames of Nigeria dollar rise on AbokiFx, a website that is posting foreign exchange rates. Most Nigerians commenting on the latest development disclosed that Emefiele is only trying to pass the blame of CBN policy failure on others just to save face. In a sane clime, the Governor and some of his top officials would have resigned, GISTMASTER gathered.

Look at what Nigerians are saying about the issue of going after Aboki Fx by CBN

The owner of AbokiFX should sue the govt and CBN Governor as long as what he publishes is the reality on ground. Emefiele and his pay master should think of better ways to fix Nigeria economy or resigned. Elsewhere the CBN governor would have resigned as he has exhausted whatever ideas he has and of no value.

The level of crass stupidity being displayed by Nigerian officials is damn alarming. Is Aboki FX selling forex or just collating information across the streets of Nigeria to inform the public of the situation of things? Is Aboki FX the one collecting dollars from CBN and selling through the commercial banks to roadside mallams who in tur sell to the public at exorbitant rates? Well, shutting down the website may help dowse speculation but will not address the instability and the racketeering going on in our commercial banks. Nothing has changed since the banks were instructed to sell forex directly to customers and in fact the situation is worse. Emefiele is the architect and executioner of the entire forex bruhaha Nigeria is facing. Unless he is sacked immediately, Nigerian economy will die before 2023.

Another person said “I frequent Aboki FX often. What is wrong with doing financial journalism of informing Nigerians about money matters? If they could strangle Aboki FX in Nigeria, the owner should move to Ghana to continue his good work.

After bungling diaspora money remittance policy, they want to blame Aboki FX. Since they pegged the recipience of remittance to dollar payment in Nigeria and that you must go to the bank to receive it, most of us sending money home, have gone underground. What we now do, it to look for who has Naira in Nigeria and we give the person foreign currency overseas.

We dont want our families to collect dollars in Nigeria and we dont want them to go and collect the money in the banks due to security reasons and the cost of going to bank and co. Before now, we pay the money directly to their accounts in Nigeria. Nigeria must go back to that old policy – otherwise, Buhari and iem gang don catch ground be dat! We remain unrepentant!

AbokiFX is a web platform that reports changed in the foreign exchange market since as early as 2014.

On AbokiFX website, Dollar to Naira exchange rate is 570 in the black market, though the apex bank had described it as an illegal market.

The only exchange rate remains the I&E window, which is the market we expect everybody who wishes to procure or sell forex to get it,” Emefiele said.

“I am sorry to say that I do not, and I do not intend to recognise any fx in the market.

“Go to your bank. Even if your limit is above what the bank is selling, put it forward, and we will look into it.

