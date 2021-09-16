CBN Shutdown AbokiFX Accounts

CBN has reportedly shut down accounts belonging to AbokiFx on the basis of publishing rates as it violates the National Intelligence committee act of 2004.

Nigerians have been commenting on the latest development.

“All abokifx does is coordinate rates on the street. Information CBN can counter if they are transparent. Killing businesses is what we’re good at in Nigeria.

CBN should fix and coordinate itself instead of chasing shadows.

Naira is sinking, Nigeria is sinking, CBN is playing games.

Dollar is definitely getting to #600 next week, market rates will now differ and spiral out of control.

Another person said,”Good move, most people sit behind their laptops, check the exchange rate on abokifx before giving you quotations.

The next thing you hear is ‘Oga everything is expensive now ooo

Even 1 dollar is now N560 I swear, you can check abokifx’

Government need to shutdown the website as well.

