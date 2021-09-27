CCTV Captures Man As He Enters A Church & Steals A Phone In Akure, Ondo

This well dressed man on native attire and good shoe pretended as if he was making calls and used the opportunity that no one is around – entered through the gate and walked into a room in the church and took away a phone, not knowing there was a camera installed that monitored his activities.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=naZIrk_4Jec

Seems not all thieves are actually poor or lacking or what do you call this again? Too many corporate thieves around.

Well, as he face was clearly shown, useful information from whoever knows this guy in Akure can be sent to the inset phone number.

Sources

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUSbe4-oO38/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUSlqpmAvNk/?utm_medium=copy_link

