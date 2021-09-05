Checkout 2face Idibia’s 7 Children And Baby Mamas (Pictures)

Full list of 2Face Idibia’s 7 children and Baby Mamas

Away from 2Baba’s marriage brouhaha, below are the seven children born to the legendary Nigerian singer by three different women.

Sumbo Adeoye gave birth to two sons, the first and second sons of Tuface.

Pero Adeniyi gave birth to three, a girl and two sons: Ehi, Justin and Innocent Idibia.

Annie Macaulay Idibia birthed two daughters, Isabel and Olivia Idibia.

The kids all have striking features with 2Baba. The resemblance is

According to rumours, Pero is pregnant with her fourth with 2Baba, hence Annie’s outburst.

I wish them all the best. The kids are cute mehn. We need more.

