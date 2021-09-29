Chelsea Join Race For Victor Osimhen

European champions Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen has scored six goals and recorded one assist in six games across all competitions for Napoli this season.

His performances have not gone unnoticed with a number of top European clubs now expressing interest in

his services.

Manchester City have been tipped to move for the 22-year-old, and journalist Ciro Venerato claims that Chelsea are also in the race, telling Rai 2: “Osimhen is already worth triple, the Nigerian is liked by Chelsea, Real Madrid, [Paris Saint-Germain] and Manchester City.”

The 10-cap Nigeria international has recent experience in netting against Premier League sides, scoring both of Napoli’s goals in their 2-2 Europa League draw with Leicester City two weeks ago.

Osimhen is contracted to Napoli until the summer of 2025.



