Chelsea Vs Aston Villa 3 – 0 – (Full Time)

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to have trio Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku at his disposal against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Chelsea host Dean Smith’s side in their first game back after the international break and will be keen to extend their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

After two wins against Crystal Palace and Arsenal, Chelsea drew their third fixture against Liverpool to make it seven points out of nine from their opening three games.

Villa are the team in town on Saturday – they have picked up four points from a possible nine.

With many internationals expected to return to Cobham in the latter part of the week, Tuchel has many selection decisions to make to ensure he puts the best team out possible to collect three points.

Here’s the latest Chelsea injury news ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Stamford Bridge regarding Pulisic, Havertz and Lukaku:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...