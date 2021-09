Saturday 25 September, 12:30

Chelsea vs Manchester City is scheduled for kick off on 25 September, at 12:30. Chelsea won 17 of their last 30 meetings, while Manchester City won 9, and 4 match(es) ended in a draw. The last game between Chelsea and Manchester City in the Champions League Season 2020/2021 took place on May 2021 and ended with a 1 – 0 victory for Chelsea.

