Sad News

Innalillahi wa Inna ilahir rajiun.

Unknown Gunmen killed one of our staff, Chief Engineer, Engr. Abubakar Garba Muhammad (Babangida Birshi) of Directorate of Physical Planning around 2:30am at his resident in Burshin Fulani.

His Funeral (Jana’iza) prayer as announced by the family will hold by 9:00am in Burshin Fulani Mosque, behind his house.

May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul Jannatil Firdausi.



Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...