Chisom Dike, Rivers PDP Rep Member Defects To APC

The lawmaker representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency in Rivers State, Chisom Dike, on Thursday, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, read Dike’s letter to the House during plenary.

He said the lawmaker cited, among other things, the division in the PDP as the reason for his defection.

In the letter Dike described Gbajabiamila’s leadership as accommodating, and that the APC was the right party for him.

The lawmaker said, “I am finally home.”

There was, however, a mild drama when the Speaker asked the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, whether he had anything to say about the latest defection.

The House Leader, Ado Doguwa, quickly interjected and said, “we want to put you on notice that by Thursday next week there will be two more defections.”

The speaker quickly responded and said, “No! No!! We can’t have one-party state. We can’t continue like this! Hon. Elumelu, Minority Leader, you are quiet. Is everything ok? You want to say something?”

Elumelu simply said, “Mr Speaker, it’s very funny, how the APC-led government is intimidating people to join their party while Nigerians can’t sleep.

“There is insecurity in the nation. Today, Zamfara is locked out. Even Katsina is totally locked up.”

https://punchng.com/drama-as-another-pdp-rep-member-defects-to-apc/

