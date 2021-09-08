Cholera: Anxiety Mounts In Magboro, Ogun State, 10 People Feared Dead

Anxiety is mounting in Magboro Community of Ogun State over the death of 10 people arising a from suspected Cholera outbreak.

Suspected Cholera outbreak was first reported on Friday, when a resident of the community living in an uncompleted building died.

Two people living with her were said to have died on Saturday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced a total 65,145 suspected cases of cholera, including 2,141 deaths, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 3.3 percent reported from 23 states and the FCT, as of Sept. 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, Magboro community leaders have begun a house-to-house search for victims to help them get care.

They also sealed some places to curtail further spread of the disease that can kill within hours. Some of the places were, however, reopened after disinfection.

“The first person that died is a woman; two others living with her in an uncompleted building later died on Saturday,” a resident, who simply identified himself as Solomon, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Secretary of Magboro Community Development Council, Mr David Ajayi, said that the deaths could have been averted if those affected reported in time.

“We received the report of suspected cholera outbreak when the deed had already been done.

“I can confirm death of two people. One other person is hospitalised. Another reported case was about a young girl taking care of her sick mother in a hospital in Asese, she was also confirmed dead. Health officials from Abeokuta came on Saturday and Sunday to have an on-the -spot assessment and take samples from affected persons,” he said.

Ajayi said that the community leaders had been going round the affected areas to put some measures in place to forestall further spread.

Chairman of Community Development Association, Cele Zone, Mr Collins Anifowose, said the affected places had been sealed.

Dr Hakeem Yusuf, Director, Epidemiology Unit, Ogun State Public Health Board, said officials of Ogun Ministry of Health had visited the affected area while Disease Surveillance Officer in the state, Mrs Temitope Oluwalere said the ministry was working to tackle the situation.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/cholera-anxiety-mounts-in-ogun-community-as-10-feared-dead/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...