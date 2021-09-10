Chris Ngige’s Daughter, Marilyn Gets Inducted As A Medical Doctor (Photos)

Marilyn Ngige, the daughter of Nigeria’s Labour And Employment Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige’s was inducted as a medical doctor today after her graduation from medical school, IgbereTV reports.

The induction ceremony took place at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Sharing the news on Facebook, Uzoma Igbonwa wrote;

“CONGRATULATIONS!

CONGRATULATIONS!!

CONGRATULATIONS!!!

All hail the latest Doctor of Medicine: DR. MARILYN AZUKA NGIGE, (the daughter of H.E. Sen. Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, OON, Onwa, (Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment), who got inducted today as a Medical Doctor.

The event took place at The Great Hall of the College of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Congratulations to Dr. Marilyn Azuka Ngige !

Congratulations to H.E. Sen. Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, his wonderful family and the entire good people of Alor London !!!

Chief Uzoma Igbonwa, KSC, Okife.

The President-General of Alor Peoples’ Assembly (APA).”



https://www.facebook.com/groups/346509145971613/permalink/868022287153627/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...