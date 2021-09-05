Anxiety and apprehension have gripped the judiciary in seven states as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council (CJN), Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, is set to quiz them on Monday over conflicting court orders.

Already, the CJN has demanded the records of proceedings in all the suits from which conflicting ex parte orders emanated.

The chief judges of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross Rivers, Anambra, Jigawa and Imo states will be quizzed on the controversial conflicting orders delivered in their various states.

There are indications that the Chief Judge, Delta State High Court, has also been invited to join the other six chief judges to meet with the CJN on Monday.

DAILY POST gathered that the unprecedented move is to reset the anti-corruption efforts of the Tanko leadership and entrench a new culture of accountability in the judicial system.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad is also likely to meet with the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association in the course of the week over the matter.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/05/cjn-to-quiz-six-chief-judges-over-conflicting-ex-parte-orders/

