https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwmxvFlNgAQ

After he and his pilot got into an argument in the cockpit.

The co-pilot later returned to the plane and apologized to passengers for storming off.

He explains that he really needed to go to the bathroom and his captain wouldn’t let him go so he insisted on going, hence the argument. He then tells passengers that everything is fine and he wants them to feel safe.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUUURg9AiB3/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...