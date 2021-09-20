Comedian Friday Star, Anthony Johnson Is Dead

55-year-old comedian and Friday star, Anthony Johnson has has been confirmed dead after being “found lifeless in a store” earlier this month.

Johnson was at that time, rushed to hospital after being found to be in an unresponsive state in a shop in Los Angeles.

His cousin told TMZ that he was pronounced dead at the hospital and the cause of death is still not known.

The comedian who appeared in movies like Lethal Weapon 3 and Menace II Society before his most famous role playing Ezal in the 1995 comedy Friday, rose to fame in 1990 after landed the role of E.Z.E. in House Party. Johnsonwent on to make a name in the stand-up comedy circuit in LA.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/9/friday-star-anthony-johnson-is-dead-2.html

