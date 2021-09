Cases of Faulty AC is becoming rampant in the news in Nigeria lately. This is a video of passengers in Turkey bound plane from Nigeria shouting at one another.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg1NQi7fBAg

A guy is even on singlet arguing with a lady, while others are seen fanning themselves with something anything fannable like book pamphlets and handfan. It is well oo.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUch-JCA2C_/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...