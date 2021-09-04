Corper Gives Birth In Bayelsa NYSC Orientation Camp (Photo)

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Yanusa Ranatu from Kwara State who just concluded her registration at Kaiama orientation camp yesterday gave birth to a baby boy at the Bayelsa State Referral Hospital, Kaiama, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

The State Coordinator, Mrs Ojugo Iyowuna who led a delegation of key camp officials to visit her in the hospital, presented items needed to support the baby and his mother.

The corps member who commended the NYSC for its quick intervention in coming to her aid said the NYSC scheme is truly a caring institution that has changed many lives.

The state Coordinator who thanked God for the safe delivery of the mother also appreciated the doctor-in-charge, Dr Mbanusi Chiebonam Clara who is also a serving corps member and nurses on duty for their resilience during the delivery process.

As of the time of filing this report, Tribune Online learnt that doctors had certified that the mother and baby are in good health condition.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/corps-member-delivers-baby-in-bayelsa-orientation-camp/

