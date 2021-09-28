Corporal Dismissed From Police, Set For Prosecution Over Rape

Police Corporal, Chinedu Nwachukwu, who allegedly raped a female student of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba will soon have his day in court after being dismissed by Nigeria Police Force, ABN TV reports.

His dismissal came on Tuesday after an orderly room trial in Umuahia, CP Janet Agbede, Commissioner of Police Abia State Command told ABN TV.

He was found guilty of the rape allegation which he allegedly committed last week.

She said the administrative procedure which among other things includes the orderly room trial and subsequent dismissal prepares him for prosecution in court.



