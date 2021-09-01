“Correct Decision But Very Late”: Moghalu Reacts To Nanono & Mamman’s Sack

After six years of weak performance by his govt, Prez @Mbuhari has reportedly fired two Ministers (Agric &Power) who, presumably in his judgment deserved to go. It’s the correct decision but very late in the day. As President of Nigeria I will ensure accountability from Day 1.

I will have four key offices in the Presidency: Office of National Strategy, Risk Management Office, Performance Management Office, and Talent Management Office. The PMO will measure performance of political appointees constantly. Sack, early in the day, awaits non-performers.

Kingsley Moghalu

