“Correct Decision But Very Late”: Moghalu Reacts To Nanono & Mamman’s Sack

After six years of weak performance by his govt, Prez @Mbuhari has reportedly fired two Ministers (Agric &Power) who, presumably in his judgment deserved to go. It’s the correct decision but very late in the day. As President of Nigeria I will ensure accountability from Day 1.

I will have four key offices in the Presidency: Office of National Strategy, Risk Management Office, Performance Management Office, and Talent Management Office. The PMO will measure performance of political appointees constantly. Sack, early in the day, awaits non-performers.



Kingsley Moghalu

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...