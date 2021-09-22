Cost, Estimate For Building A 3-Bedroom Bungalow In Nigeria

You’ve come a long way as a tenant and it’s time to build your house. You’ve started searching for designs, calculating how much you need for the project. Look no further, this post is for you.

I will try as much as possible to demystify the cost of building a house in Nigeria.

A list of price of building materials will also be added. This is to help in cost estimates particularly since tastes are different.

However to help us in arriving at a good estimate, i will be taking case studies of a three bedroom apartment built in three locations which includes: Nasarawa, Lagos and Kwara. The building process will be broken into stages and the amount spent will be included.

For those intending to build sit back and relax while i totally Unfold the cost of building a three bedroom apartment here in Nigeria.

You can also contact us if you want your building project done for you from planning stage to completion stage, Or rather you need advice on how to go about your building project.

You can also ask questions in areas not cleared about. Thanks

But first, let us see what is involved when getting a land in Nigeria.

