Cost Of Data In Nigeria Is Very High

Someone did a thread showing the cost of data around the world in Dollars and some concluded from the thread that Data is cheap in Nigeria. This is not true at all. Data in Nigeria, like many other things, e.g. fuel. food stuff, is not cheap, but expensive. Very expensive!

Those who make these comparisons are only pushing out a false narrative based on false comparisons. What makes a product cheap or expensive is not the price tag on the product but the purchasing power of the buyers. Let’s take a simple example.

In the USA, cost of 1GB of data is, according to the data available, $8.00, while in Nigeria, cost of 1Gb of data is around $2.3. Nigeria looks cheaper right? Wrong!

Someone looks at this as then says data is cheaper in Nigeria. But that is a wrong conclusion from a false comparison. The simple way to know which is cheaper is to bring in the buying power of the buyers.

In the USA, the average wage per month is $2730, while in Nigeria, the average wage is N30000 = $58. So without looking too far, a Nigerian who collects his wage will be able to purchase with his full salary, 58 / 2.3 = 25GB, while an American who collects his wage will be able to purchase, with his full salary, 2730 / 8.00 = 341GB

So how is it cheaper for the Nigerian? In fact, A Nigerian who collects minimum wage will spent it all on one bag of rice and transport home while an American who collects his minimum wage can buy 20 bags of rice and still have lots of change left.

I can go on and on and on, comparing products and services but the point is clear. Don’t let anyone fool you that anything is cheap in Nigeria. Things are astronomically expensive in Nigeria right now

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...