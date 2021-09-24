Couple Kill Their 28-Year-Old Son In Imo For Being Stubborn (Pictures)

A couple, Mr. Lambert Ukachukwu and his wife along with their daughter have been arrested by Imo State police for conniving to kill their 28 years old son Chukwuebuba, for being stubborn, and giving them problem.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSYgDx_MsUo

The couple were reported to have hit the boy, who is their last son, something in his head after which he died and they buried him secretly. It was the villager that noticed the absence of the boy that pressed further and after many disturbance and threat to burn down their house, the daughter confessed to the villagers, by divulging what happened.

This is sad, you will say. The trouble they were running from has come visiting them in the most wicked form.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUMTFUdsIQU/?utm_medium=copy_link

